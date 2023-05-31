I encourage you to stay involved in civil society's development, president Iohannis tells military reservists

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday sent a message on the occasion of Military Reservist Day, in which he affirms that military reservists are true role models for the younger generations and encourages them to remain involved in the development of civil society.

"Today we pay tribute to the military reservists, who served the country with great dedication under the tricolour flag and who are ready to contribute to the national defense at any time with the experience and skills they acquired during their military career. In the same way, we also celebrate the volunteer reservists, who are constantly training to be able to intervene, if necessary, in the defense of the country. Military reservists, women and men alike, enjoy our deep respect and appreciation for the professionalism proven over the years of activity. True role models for the young generations of soldiers, the reservists played an essential role in shaping Romania's Euro-Atlantic path and in developing our country's profile as a security provider in the region and a strong, credible and robust ally within NATO," the president asserted in the message, according to the Presidential Administration.

He states that, currently, "when we are witnessing Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, Romania enjoys the most solid security guarantees in its history, and this fact is largely due to the sacrifice and activity of our military in reserve" .

"Dear military reservists, you have made a major contribution to the modernization of the Army, to increasing the degree of inter-operability and to building the prestige that our country enjoys from the Allies and our partners. The successful completion of missions and operations under the auspices of the UN, NATO and of the European Union, in which you took part in Afghanistan, Iraq, Mali and the Western Balkans, as well as in other hot areas around the globe, during the last three decades, represent landmarks of the professionalism and spirit of sacrifice characteristic of the Romanian Army. I encourage you to remain involved in the development of civil society by cultivating the moral and national values that guided you in your military career. Many happy returns of the day!" the president said.AGERPRES