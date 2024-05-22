I have no signal and no indication that there is any danger of attacks in Romania, Iohannis says

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Wednesday, that there is no direct threat to Romania and he has "no signal and no indication" that there is any danger of attacks or other "undesirable events" targeting our country.

"There is no direct threat, but surely the military always prepare for all possible situations. From all the information I have, I can tell you that Romania is a safe country. Romanians should not be afraid, but, of course, we should always be prepared for unexpected events. There is no need to panic or think that Romania is somehow threatened.

Today, by being in NATO, Romania benefits from the most important security guarantees we have ever had and in this sense we must be aware of the value of our NATO membership, of our European Union membership and so on. It is very, very important to understand that we are not alone, we are together with our allies and we face any situation very well," declared the head of state.

President Klaus Iohannis is visiting Piatra Craiului National Park, on the occasion of the International Day of Biodiversity and on the sidelines of the European Day of National Parks, which will be celebrated on May 24.