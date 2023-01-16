Iasi Opera receives excellence award for supporting young generation at the MUSICRIT Gala

The Romanian National Opera from Iasi (ONRI) was awarded by the Union of Music Critics, Editors and Producers (UCRRM) from Romania at the end of last week, during the first edition of the MUSICRIT Awards Gala.

According to a press release, during the gala organized at the Palace of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Iasi Lyric Theater was awarded by the UCRRM with the "Excellence Award" for supporting the young generation.

Last year, the Iasi Opera promoted a student in the XIth grade at the Octav Bancila National College of Art in Iasi, soprano Noemi Onucu. The young woman supported an artistic moment at the MUSICRIT Awards gala, she was rapturously applauded by the demanding audience present, Agerpres informs.

"Iasi Opera is known as an institution that launched huge names of the national and international lyrical scene. We are honored by the award received from the most important critics, editors and music producers in the country, a distinction that emphasized our performances. Personally, I assure all talented young people that they will have in me, in the future too, a great friend and supporter, ready to help and promote them," said the interim manager of the Romanian National Opera in Iasi, Andrei Fermesanu.

The MUSICRIT award was handed to the artistic coordinator of the Iasi Opera, the tenor Florin Guzga, as Andrei Fermesanu performed the role of Edgardo, from the opera "Lucia di Lamermoor", replacing Rolando Villazon in the performance of the Bucharest National Opera.