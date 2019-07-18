ICCJ's Tarcea: Supreme Court judges - pressurized, but they must not allow that

The President of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ), Cristina Tarcea, says that the Supreme Court judges have been and will continue to be pressurized, but they must not allow that.

"Judges of the High Court, who - this is the competence provided by the law - are judging the causes according to the quality of the person, there have always been and will be pressurized. It is important that the judges of the High Court are strong, righteous and vertical", said Cristina Tarcea on Thursday, at Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), where Corina Corbu, the only magistrate to run for ICCJ's chairmanship, is interviewed by the Judges' Section.Cristina Tarcea considers that the difficulty of a mandate of the Supreme Court president depends to a large extent on the social context."Any mandate of the President of the High Court is difficult, and at the same time I have to admit that the difficulty of a mandate also resides in the social context. So I do not have all the data to tell you to what extent a mandate will be a difficult mandate or not," said the president of the Supreme Court.Asked if she knew why no more candidates entered the competition for the ICCJ helm, Cristina Tarcea replied: "I could not give you an exact answer, but I think that the legality of the procedure today would be an argument."