ICUs count for 1,468 COVID-19 patients, including 21 children

As many as 14,153 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 406 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

According to the source, 1,468 patients are admitted to the intensive care units, including 21 children.

Countrywide, 79,778 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 12,327 are in institutional isolation. Moreover, 61,581 people are in home quarantine, and 189 people are in institutional quarantine.