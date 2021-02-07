IGPF: 40 foreign nationals hidden in three freighters, detected by border police officers

A number of 40 foreign nationals who were hiding in three freighters were found by Bihor and Arad border police this weekend while trying to cross the border illegally into Hungary, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs on Sunday.

According to the cited source, the 40 citizens from Turkey, Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan were hidden in three freighters driven by Romanian and Bulgarian drivers.

"On 05.02.2021, the border police officers with the Border Police Sector Bors, carried out a detailed check of a freighter with two Romanian citizens. During the checks, they discovered hidden inside the cargo compartment twenty-nine foreign nationals. During the preliminary investigations, the border control authorities have established that they are citizens from Turkey and Syria aged between 30 and 60, all of whom are asylum seekers," the IGPF said.Border police at the Varsand and Nadlac II Border Crossing Points also carried out detailed checks on two trucks driven by two Bulgarian citizens.These were registered in Slovakia and Bulgaria, respectively, and transported, according to the accompanying documents, automotive parts and metal pipes for companies in Slovakia and Germany."Following the checks, eleven citizens from Afghanistan and Pakistan, aged between 11 and 31, asylum seekers in Romania were found hidden inside the freight compartments. In all cases, the border police are conducting investigations in order to establish the entire criminal activities, and upon completion, the appropriate legal measures will be adopted," mentions the cited source. AGERPRES (RO - author: Anamaria Constantin, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Simona Ia