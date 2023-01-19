IGPF: Almost 58,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom approximately 7,700 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Wednesday, a number of 58,538 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,684 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, approximately 130,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 42,000 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 3,348,365 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 65 illegalities (43 offenses and 22 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 10,000 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 340,000 RON were impounded.

On Wednesday, a number of 18 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 23 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.