IGPF: Almost 62,000 people enter Romania on Thursday, of whom approximately 8,000 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Thursday, a number of 62,006 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,928 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 130,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 40,300 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 3,451,784 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 61 illegalities (32 offenses and 29 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 51,300 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 234,600 RON were impounded.

On Thursday, a number of 18 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 21 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.