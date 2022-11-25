IGPF: Almost 64,000 people enter Romania on Thursday, of whom around 7,100 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Thursday, a number of 63,696 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 7,094 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 5 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 142,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 44,600 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 2,906,025 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 55 illegalities (25 offenses and 30 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 14,300 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 55,600 RON were impounded.

On Thursday, a number of 15 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 20 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.