IGPF: Almost 66,000 people enter Romania on Monday, of whom around 6,600 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Monday, a number of 65,857 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 6,614 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 8 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 134,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 38,800 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 2,884,451 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 39 illegalities (27 offenses and 12 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 17,500 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 30,200 RON were impounded.

On Monday, a number of 13 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 15 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.