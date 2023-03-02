IGPF: Almost 66,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom approximately 7,700 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Wednesday, a number of 65,778 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,687 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, approximately 130,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 40,830 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 3,654,425 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 46 illegalities (22 offenses and 24 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 30,700 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 533,300 RON were impounded.

On Wednesday, a number of 25 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 18 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.