IGPF: Almost 70,000 people enter Romania on Thursday, of whom approximately 7,600 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Thursday, a number of 69,634 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,608 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 144,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 46,100 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 3,762,619 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania, told Agerpres.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 66 illegalities (28 offences and 38 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 38,500 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 129,100 RON were impounded.

On Thursday, a number of 14 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 17 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.