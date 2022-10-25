IGPF: Almost 76,000 people enter Romania on Monday, of whom approximately 7,700 Ukrainians

he General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Monday, a number of 75,819 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 7,693 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 4.5 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 158,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 42,000 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 2,664,486 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 48 illegalities (23 offenses and 25 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 15,600 lei.

On Monday, a number of 21 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 17 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.