IGPF: Almost 85,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom about 8,000 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Wednesday, a number of 84,538 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,879 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, approximately 177,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 48,900 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 3,973,740 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania, told Agerpres.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 65 illegalities (40 offences and 25 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 41,300 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 3,372,000 RON were impounded.

On Wednesday, a number of 29 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 25 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.