IGPF: Almost 90,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, of whom over 8,000 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Sunday, a number of 89,448 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 8,058 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 16 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, approximately 189,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 45,900 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 2,656,793 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 43 illegalities (15 offenses and 28 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 20,400 RON.

On Sunday, a number of 23 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 26 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.