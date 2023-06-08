IGPF: Almost 94,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom approximately 11,400 Ukrainians.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Wednesday, a number of 93,900 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 11,391 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, approximately 181,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 48,200 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period),a number of 4,457,979 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 62 illegalities (41 offences and 21 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeds 30,300 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 145,910 RON were impounded.

On Wednesday, a number of 17 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 18 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.