IGPF: Almost one million people have crossed national borders last weekend

Almost one million people have crossed the national borders last weekend, the most transited border being the one with Hungary, where approximately 455,000 people, with 155,000 means of transportation, completed the border crossing formalities, both on the way in and on the way out of the country, told Agerpres.

"Between 16-19 December, approximately 945,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and approximately 265,000 means of transport passed through the border crossing points, of whom over 640,000 people and 172,000 means of transport entered the country," according to a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF)sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

In respect to the Border Crossing Points (PTF), both on the way in and on the way out, the most transited were the Nadlac II PTF, with approximately 194,000 people, namely the Henri Coanda Airport PTF (almost 130,000 people).

"Taking into account the approach of the winter holidays, at the Border Police level, for the end of the recently concluded week, measures were ordered to streamline the traffic at the crossing points, as well as [measures] to strengthen the state border surveillance device, without special events being registered," the quoted source shows.

Thus, over 3,800 border policemen were on duty, daily, conducting surveillance and control missions at the border. The capacity of the border crossing points was used to the maximum, the control lanes being supplemented both on the way in or out of the country, as appropriate.

The Border Police recommends participants in cross-border traffic to use all the crossing points and check the traffic status through the On-line Traffic application that can be accessed at http://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/ website.