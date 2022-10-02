IGPF: Approximately 225,400 people enter Romania in past 24hrs, of whom 10,644 Ukrainians

Approximately 225,400 people, Romanian citizens and foreigners, with over 59,400 means of transport, underwent border checks on Saturday (both on the inbound and the outbound) through crossing points throughout the country, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

There were 111,900 people entering Romania on the inbound, of whom 10,644 Ukrainian nationals (an increase of 5.74% compared to the previous day).

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 is 2,474,780.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 86 illegal acts (39 infractions and 47 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Fines worth over RON 19,400 were issued.

In the last 24 hours, 17 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 15 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons. AGERPRES