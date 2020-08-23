IGPF: Over 100K persons through border crossings in 24h; entry denied to 92 foreigners

Over 100,000 persons have crossed the Romanian border crossing points in the past 24 hours, the IGPF informs.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, on August 22 through the border crossings at the level of the entire country control formalities were rendered to approximately 101,400 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, using over 31,900 vehicles (of which 9,000 freight trucks).

Entering the country were approximately 48,300 persons with 16,300 vehicles, while exiting the country were 53,100 persons with 15,600 vehicles.

The border with Hungary, through the 11 border crossing points, was transited by approximately 38,200 persons and 15,900 vehicles (3,500 freight trucks), of them 16,000 persons and 7,900 being those entering the country.

In what regards specific activities, in the areas of competence - the border crossing points and the "green border" - border policemen noted, in the past 24 hours, 61 illegal acts (17 felonies and 44 misdemeanors) committed both by Romanian and foreign citizens.

Discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, were undeclared goods (which were to be illegally introduced to Romania), which exceeded the admitted customs ceiling or suspected of counterfeiting, the goods being valued at over 240,200 RON.

The value of fines issued rises to approximately 18,000 RON.

Entry to Romania was denied to 92 foreign citizens, which did not fulfill the conditions set down by the law, and, at the same time, the exit of 21 Romanian citizens was denied for various legal reasons.

AGERPRES .