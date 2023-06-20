IGPF: Over 104,000 people enter Romania on Monday, of whom approximately 13,600 Ukrainians.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Monday, a number of 104,192 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 13,323 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 226,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with approximately 53,800 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 4,619,810 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 75 illegalities (27 offences and 48 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced standing at 33,900 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 569,000 RON were impounded.

On Monday, a number of 22 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 34 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.