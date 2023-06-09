IGPF: Over 114,000 people enter Romania on Thursday, of whom approximately 12,000 Ukrainians.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Thursday, a number of 114,167 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 12,074 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 217,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 56,700 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 4,470,053 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 48 illegalities (30 offences and 18 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced stands at almost 7,100 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 489,600 RON were impounded.

On Thursday, a number of 17 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 17 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.