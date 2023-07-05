IGPF: Over 115,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom approximately 16,000 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Tuesday, a number of 115,019 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 15,748 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 226,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with almost 54,800 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 4,864,932 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 62 illegalities (34 offences and 28 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced stands at 76,800 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 240,000 RON were impounded.

On Tuesday, a number of 17 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 36 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.