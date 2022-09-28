IGPF: Over 67,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom 8,500 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday, a number of 67,309 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 8,491 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by 2.89 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 141,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 41,000 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 2,463,927 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 70 illegalities (39 offenses and 31 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 106,000 lei.

On Tuesday, a number of 35 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 25 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.