IGPF: Over 98,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom almost 10,000 Ukrainians.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Tuesday, a number of 98,100 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 9,957 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 177,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with approximately 47,700 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 4,446,588 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 63 illegalities (36 offences and 27 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced stands at 10,400 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 1,183,000 RON were impounded.

On Tuesday, a number of 12 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 22 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.