IHRD/ MP Vexler: Suffering of those killed during Holocaust must remain fundamental source of motivation for us

The suffering of all those who were killed during the Holocaust and the voice of Holocaust survivors must remain "a fundamental source of motivation for each of us" and an example of "dignity and hope", the president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, deputy Silviu Vexler declared on Friday.

"History is never an accident or a coincidence. We cannot erase the past, no matter how hard we try and no matter how much we would like to do it. The past and especially the lessons it offers can be the energy we need to move forward, to build the future and sometimes, just sometimes, we have to keep the pain in order to be able to find hope. For days like this, before anything else, we have an obligation to understand that every decision we make has consequences, but above all we have to build the life that the victims of the Holocaust did not manage to enjoy," said Vexler at an event dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust, organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania at the Choral Temple.

He added that he is worried when he sees how attempts are being made at "rewriting history and reversing values".

"Names like Ion Antonescu, Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, Nicolae Macici, Mircea Vulcanescu, Radu Gyr and others are, or better said, attempts are being made sometimes at transforming them from war criminals, from the authors of moral crimes into national heroes. With all the attempts to give them such an aura, they will remain only what they were: criminals, not martyrs, and certainly not saviors. Only criminals. Similarly, although there is a pursuit in the construction of a false mythology, the Legionary Movement remains a fascist and terrorist organization whose defining event is assassination and perhaps there is no better example than the pogrom in Bucharest," said Vexler.

He mentioned that, fortunately, "the truth is immune to fabrications", and those mentioned, for the deeds they committed, were and remain condemned.AGERPRES