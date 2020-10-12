IICCMER, MNIR join forces for archaeological investigation of communist repression

The Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes and the Memory of the Romanian Exile (IICCMER) and the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR) signed a cooperation agreement for conducting archaeological investigations intended to recover material evidence of the communist repression and of the crimes and abuses committed by former institutions of the regime, IICCMER announced on Monday in a release.

The joint archaeological exploration will attempt to identify material remains in the area of the former forced labor colonies and former prisons, and will scientifically look at the actions of the communist regime and the consequences thereof, in direct cooperation with the other institutions of the state, in the spirit of the values of democracy, rule of law and political pluralism.

The information retrieved by archaeological research will be used both by IICCMER to accomplish its institutional mission (of investigating activities that violated human rights and freedoms throughout the communist regime), and by MNIR to illustrate various aspects of the communist period in its projects and exhibition reconstructions.