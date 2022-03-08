Image of women forced to flee the war is painful, says PM Ciuca in March 8 message

The image of hundreds of thousands of women forced to flee from the war in order to shelter their babies is painful in the 21st century, says Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, in the message sent on March 8 - International Women's Day.

"This year, the 8th of March is strongly overshadowed by the future that has suddenly become uncertain and extremely dangerous for mothers and daughters in Ukraine. The image of hundreds of thousands of women forced to flee from the war in order to shelter their babies is painful, in the XXI century, when no one believed that humanity can still live dramas like this," the prime minister said.

The head of the Bucharest Government says that "those who started this roller-coaster of aggression without thinking about the humanitarian consequences and all the other large-scale consequences of this war must understand that it is time to hear and listen to the voice of their mothers or daughters, who ask them to stop the war and to give a chance to life and peace".

"Women all over the world are for us the symbol of life and hope. Today we must enjoy the spring and celebrate them. Let's tell them "Happy Birthday!" and thank them for the warmth and sensitivity they bring to the life of each of us. (...) Reason will eventually overcome irrational ambitions. I wish all women, mothers, grandmothers, sisters, wives, daughters, colleagues much health, happiness and to enjoy in peace and serenity all that is dear to them! At the same time, I convey a message of solidarity with the refugees from Ukraine, most of them women, and with their families that remained home to defend their country," prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said.