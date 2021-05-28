IMF recommends Romanian authorities to re-energize fight against corruption, improve economic governance

International Monetary Fund experts recommend Romanian authorities to re-energize the fight against corruption and efforts to improve government effectiveness, and also improve the governance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the IMF states in the Concluding Statement at the end of the 2021 Article IV mission to Bucharest.

According to the cited document, reversing the worsening financial performance of SOEs should be another priority of the Romanian authorities, requiring enhanced monitoring and necessary reforms of SOEs with a heavy presence in the energy and transport sectors. Strengthening the governance of SOEs will be crucial for absorbing EU funds, bridging public infrastructure gaps with EU peers and meeting climate targets. Better corporate governance of SOEs would be an important first step, the IMF experts note.

An IMF team virtually visited Bucharest between May 10 and 28 for the annual review of Romania's economy based on Article IV consultations.