 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

IMF recommends Romanian authorities to re-energize fight against corruption, improve economic governance

catuse politie

International Monetary Fund experts recommend Romanian authorities to re-energize the fight against corruption and efforts to improve government effectiveness, and also improve the governance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the IMF states in the Concluding Statement at the end of the 2021 Article IV mission to Bucharest.

According to the cited document, reversing the worsening financial performance of SOEs should be another priority of the Romanian authorities, requiring enhanced monitoring and necessary reforms of SOEs with a heavy presence in the energy and transport sectors. Strengthening the governance of SOEs will be crucial for absorbing EU funds, bridging public infrastructure gaps with EU peers and meeting climate targets. Better corporate governance of SOEs would be an important first step, the IMF experts note.

An IMF team virtually visited Bucharest between May 10 and 28 for the annual review of Romania's economy based on Article IV consultations.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.