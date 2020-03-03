IMGB employees protest in front of Gov't: Koreans want to demolish plant, sell land

Employees of the Bucharest Heavy Machine Works Company Doosan IMGB SA are protesting in front of the Government on Tuesday against the intention of the Korean plant owner to close it and sell the land on which the industrial platform is located.

The protesters demand that the Government intervene in order to save the company from closing.The president of the Dreptatea Independent Union, Alexandru Voicu, told AGERPRES on Tuesday that the Korean company intends to demolish the factory and sell the land on which the industrial platform is located."We are organizing this protest because the shareholders of the company have decided to shut it down. We demand that the Government get involved in the shareholding of the company and save it from closing down. [The Government] should buy shares. At the company's headquarters, in the last two to three weeks, we have organized protests every day and we will continue to do so. In the public space we will see what happens after this action. Today there are 300 IMGB employees left and another 100 subcontractors. They are demolishing it. They have a similar factory in Korea, they take there the machinery they can use, they are selling the rest of the equipment at a second-hand price, they are demolishing, selling the iron, tens of thousands of tons of iron, and then they will sell the land - 56 hectares. So, they are tearing it down it. We have submitted complaints at the Ministry of Labor, at the Government, and at the Embassy of South Korea, but so far we have not received any response. We will submit today a complaint with the Government," said the president of the Dreptatea Independent Trade Union, Alexandru Voicu. AGERPRES