In a national first, UBB to host Romania Info Day - Innoveit Week 2022

The Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca organizes on October 21, through the Faculty of Mathematics and Information Technology, Romania Info Day - Innoveit Week 2022, an event dedicated to university researchers and professors that takes place for the first time in Romania, told Agerpres.

"The Faculty of Mathematics and Information Technology of the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca and EIT Digital Budapest are organizing on Friday, October 21, Romania Info Day - Innoveit Week 2022. The event is part of the INNOVEIT series organized by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) in various European countries and is the first of this kind to take place in Romania; its purpose is to present key policies and initiatives for areas of interest of the European Community and to create networks of researchers and professors from prestigious universities, entrepreneurs and representatives from the business environment. Also, the event aims to present in Romania the activities of the EIT and its innovation communities," the UBB said in a release.

In its capacity as a member of EIT Digital, UBB runs various educational and innovation programs and cooperates with renowned partners in Europe.

In early 2021 UBB was accepted as a member of the European Institute of Innovation & Technology, being the only university in Romania with this status.