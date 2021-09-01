INCDFP reviews earthquake at 4.2, as well as seismic area where it took place

The National Earth Physics Research-Development Institute (INCDFP) reviewed the earthquake that took place on Wednesday, 13:32 local time, from 4.7 to 4.2 magnitude and announces that it took place in the seismic area of Vrancea, Buzau County, agerpres reports.

According to the newly reviewed manual data, the earthquake took place at a depth of 145 km and 67 km East of Brasov, 85 km North-East of Ploiesti, 107 km South of Bacau, 124 km West of Galati, 125 km West of Braila, 138 km North of Bucharest.

Previously, INCDFP announced on its website that a 4.7 magnitude earthquake took place in Transylvania, in Covasna, at a depth of 154 km.