Increase by almost 38 pct of number of transactions with storage spaces in Romania, in 2020

Last year, the Romanian real estate agencies traded over 650,000 square meters of storage space, at national level, up by almost 38% compared to the 2019 data, reveals a specialist analysis, conducted by a real estate broker.

According to the Dunwell study, published on Monday, in 2019 the area of industrial sites traded was 475,000 square meters.

The industries with the highest shares of leased areas registered in 2020 were: FMCG - with 38% of the market share, logistics (15% of the value of transactions) and retail (13% of all leased areas), followed by production and pharma.

Last year's over 650,000 square meters traded take the shape of 84 contracts signed at the level of the entire country, by all the agencies.

Dunwell, the only exclusive industrial real estate broker in Romania, is a start-up established in 2017 in Bucharest, aimed at brokering transactions between logistics and industrial space owners, park developers (new, existing properties, under construction, built-to-suit, brownfield or greenfield projects, etc.) and tenants (logistics service providers, traditional and online retailers, FMCG, companies with production activities).