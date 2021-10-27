 
     
INDAGRA to start at Romexpo on Wednesday

Romexpo, together with the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organizes, between October 27 and 31, INDAGRA 2021 - the most famous agricultural event in Romania, agerpres reports.

The Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, will make a tour of the fair on Wednesday, starting from the stands of AFIR (Agency for Financing Rural Investments) and APIA (Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture).

The international fair of products and equipment in the field of agriculture, horticulture, viticulture and animal husbandry takes place both in pavilion B1 of the Romexpo Exhibition Center and on the external platforms and takes place under the high patronage of the President of Romania.

During the five days of the fair, over 130 companies from 12 countries exhibit their latest products and present solutions and services on an area of 12,600 square meters. The event has a degree of internationalization of 25pct.

INDAGRA 2021 has 12 countries representative for agricultural innovations: Belgium, Bulgaria, the Russian Federation, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary. Moreover, INDAGRA 2021 also benefits from Russia's official international participation.

The opening hours will be between October 27 and 30, 2021, between 9:00 and 18:00, and on October 31, 2021, between 9:00 and 16:00.

The access to the ROMEXPO Exhibition Center will be made on the basis of epidemiological triage procedures, respecting the legislation in force.

