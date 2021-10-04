Industrial producer prices up 15.9 pct YoY this August

Industrial producer prices (domestic market and foreign market) were 15.9 percent up in August 2021 from the year-ago period, and 1.5 percent higher compared to the previous month, shows data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The industrial price index for the domestic market rose 1.5 percent compared to July 2021, and 17.39 percent YoY.

The increase in the industrial producer price index for the foreign market was 1.49 percent compared to July 2021 and 13.36 percent compared to August 2020.

By major industrial groups, the most important year-over-year increases were recorded in the energy sector (+35.54 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+19.38 percent), the durables industry (+8.09 percent), the consumer goods industry (+5.57 percent) and the capital goods industry (+5.25 percent).

By activity sections, prices increased in the reporting period 13.52 percent in the manufacturing industry, 30.22 percent for the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, and 6.79 percent for water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities.

Conversely, prices in the mining support service activities were 6.13 percent down this August compared to the same month last year.