 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Industrial producer prices up 15.9 pct YoY this August

Twitter
INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Industrial producer prices (domestic market and foreign market) were 15.9 percent up in August 2021 from the year-ago period, and 1.5 percent higher compared to the previous month, shows data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The industrial price index for the domestic market rose 1.5 percent compared to July 2021, and 17.39 percent YoY.

The increase in the industrial producer price index for the foreign market was 1.49 percent compared to July 2021 and 13.36 percent compared to August 2020.

By major industrial groups, the most important year-over-year increases were recorded in the energy sector (+35.54 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+19.38 percent), the durables industry (+8.09 percent), the consumer goods industry (+5.57 percent) and the capital goods industry (+5.25 percent).

By activity sections, prices increased in the reporting period 13.52 percent in the manufacturing industry, 30.22 percent for the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, and 6.79 percent for water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities.

Conversely, prices in the mining support service activities were 6.13 percent down this August compared to the same month last year.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.