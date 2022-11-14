 
     
Industrial production decreases by 1 pct in first nine months of 2022 (INS)

News.ro
Producţia industrială

Industrial production, in the first nine months of the year, decreased by 1% as unadjusted series and by 1.6% as adjusted series, compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, during the period January 1 - September 30, 2022, compared to the period January 1 - September 30, 2021, industrial production (unadjusted series) decreased by 1%, as a result of the decline in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-6.7%) and the mining industry (-3.9%). The manufacturing industry grew by 0.2%, told Agerpres.

Industrial production, expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, was by 1.6% v in the period January 1 - September 30, 2022, compared to the period January 1 - September 30, 2021, due to the decreases recorded in the three industrial sectors: the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-6.6%), the mining industry (-3.9%) and the manufacturing industry (-0.5%).

In September 2022, industrial production (unadjusted series) increased compared to the previous month by 12.4%, as a result of the increases recorded by the manufacturing industry (+15.6%) and the mining industry (+2.5%). The production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning decreased by 4.0%. Industrial production, expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, was by 0.4% lower compared to the previous month, due to decreases in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning ( -0.7%) and the manufacturing industry (-0.1%). The mining industry grew by 0.5%.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, industrial production (unadjusted series) increased by 0.8%, supported by the growth of the manufacturing industry (+2.3%). The production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning and the mining industry decreased by 7.9% and 2.4%, respectively. Industrial production, expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, was by 1.6% higher, due to the growth of the manufacturing industry (+3.5%). The production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning and the mining industry decreased by 8% and 2.4%, respectively.

