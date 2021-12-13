Industrial production down 1.5 pct in October (gross series)

Industrial production fell in October this year by 1.5 pct as gross series and by 0.9 pct as series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality compared to the previous month, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday.

The decline in industrial production on gross series was generated by the processing industry, which fell by 4.4 pct. The production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning and the extractive industry increased by 15.1 pct and 5.5 pct, respectively.

On the series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the processing industry decreased by 1.6 pct, while the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning and the extractive industry increased by 5.2 pct and 2.8 pct, respectively.

Between January and October 2021, industrial production increased by 8.3 pct as gross series and by 9.1 pct as series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, compared to the similar range of the previous year.

The increase in gross series production was boosted by the advance recorded by the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+12.1 pct) and the processing industry (+8.3 pct). The extractive industry decreased by 2.3 pct.

On the series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, in the first 10 months of 2021 the increase in production in industry was generated by the increases in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+12.3 pct) and the processing industry (+8.6 pct). The extractive industry decreased by 2.7 pct.