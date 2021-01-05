Industrial production prices down by 0.7 pct in November

The prices of industrial production overall (internal and external market) decreased by 0.7 pct in November 2020, compared to November 2019, according to a statement issued by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Also, in November 2020, the prices of industrial production overall (internal and external market) increased by 0.6pct compared to October 2020.

By major industrial groups, in November 2020, compared to November 2019, INS statistics show significant price increases in the case of the consumer goods industry (+3.71 pct), the durable goods industry (+ 2.09 pct), the capital goods industry (+ 2.85 pct) and in the intermediate goods industry (0.50 pct).

In the case of the energy industry there is a decrease of 9.81 pct.

Prices in the mining industry registered a decrease by 10.81, and in the manufacturing industry by 0.8 pct. In the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning there is an increase of 1.71 pct, and in the distribution of water, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities of 4.26 pct.