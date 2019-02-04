Industrial production prices, down in December by 0.2% from November 2018

Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign markets) decreased by 0.2% in December 2018 compared to the previous month but increased by 4.5% compared to the same month of the previous year, reveals data published Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

At industrial producer prices in the domestic market there is a 0.20% decrease in December compared to November, respectively a 5.89% drop compared to the same month of the previous year.

At the same time, for the foreign market, industrial production prices declined by 0.28% in December 2018 compared to November 2018, but they climbed 2.14% versus December 2017.

By major industrial groups, in December 2018 compared to December 2017, INS figures show the highest price increases in the extractive industry - extraction services activities (+ 21.62%), production and supply of electric and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+ 16.47%), crude oil and natural gas extraction (+ 14.39%), extractive industries (13.45%), repair, maintenance and installation of machinery and equipment (+ 11.65%) and in the energy industry (+ 11.08%), manufacture of chemicals and chemicals (+ 8.31%).