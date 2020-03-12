Industrial production, up 3.6pct, backed by processing industry

Industrial production as gross series increased, in January of this year, by 3.5 pct compared to the previous month and decreased 2.4 pct compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, according to the data released on Thursday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

According to the INS, in January 2020, industrial production (gross series) increased compared to the previous month by 3.5 pct. The processing industry rose by 5 pct, while the extractive industry and the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning decreased by 5.8 pct and by 0.5 pct respectively.Industrial production, as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, was higher than in the previous month by 2 pct, supported by the processing industry (+3.2 pct) and the extractive industry (+1.9 pct). The production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning decreased by 1.2 pct.Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the industrial production (gross series) decreased by 2.4 pct, as a result of the decreases registered in the three industrial sectors: the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-7.8 pct), the extractive industry (-2.1 pct) and the processing industry (-1.3 pct).Industrial production, as series adjusted to the number of working days and the seasonality, was lower by 3.1 pct, due to decreases recorded in the production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-7.6 pct), the processing industry (-2.1 pct) and the extractive industry (-2 pct). AGERPRES