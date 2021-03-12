 
     
Industry turnover, down 0.6 pct in January 2021 vs January 2020

Romania's overall industrial turnover (internal market and external market), in nominal terms, increased in January 2021 by 0.5% compared to the previous month, whereas it decreased by 0.6% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, reveals the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, industrial turnover decreased overall by 0.6%, in January 2021, compared to January 2020, due to the decline in the mining and quarrying industry (-4.5%) and in the manufacturing industry (-0.5%).

There were decreases by the large industrial groups: the energy industry (-26.6%) and current use goods industry (-6.1%). Increases were registered in the durable goods industry (+ 17.8%), the intermediate goods industry (+ 5.5%) and the capital goods industry (+ 1.5%).

Moreover, the industrial turnover increased by a total of 0.5%, in January 2021, compared to the previous month, due to the growth registered in the manufacturing industry (+1.2%). The mining and quarrying industry decreased by 19.5%.

By large industrial groups, growth was registered in the intermediate goods industry (+ 6.1%) and the capital goods industry (+ 4.5%). Decreases were registered in the current goods industry (-12.4%), the energy industry (-4.8%) and the durable goods industry (-2.1%).

