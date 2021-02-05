 
     
Informed consent for COVID-19 testing form to be posted on health ministry, education ministry webpages

Vlad Voiculescu

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Friday that it is necessary for parents to express their informed consent regarding the testing of children in schools, mentioning that a standard form to that end will be posted on the webpages of the health ministry and education ministry, according to AGERPRES.

"It is also necessary for parents to express their informed consent over testing and there will be a standard form on the websites of the health ministry and education ministry for informed consent. That is important because only by testing can we keep everyone safe," Voiculescu told a news conference.

He said there will be rapid antigen tests in schools, some of which have already been distributed and others will be distributed in the near future.

