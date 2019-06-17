INHGA: Code Orange for flood on rivers in Moldavia and Transylvania until Tuesday morning

The National Hydrology and Water Management Institute (INHGA) on Monday issued code orange flood advisories comprising several hydrographic basins in Transylvania and Moldavia.

According to hydrologists, until Thursday. 18:00 hrs, due to the heavy rainfalls of the past hours and to the forecast precipitations and spillover, major hillside water flows, torrents and creeks may occur, there will be increased flow rates with possible flooding effects in the following river basins: Moldavia - tributaries related to the downstream sector at confluence with Moldovita river - upstream at confluence with river Rasca, Bistrita - the tributaries related to the upstream sector SH Dorna Arini (Suceava and Harghita counties) and Suha (Suceava County).

Hazardous hydrological phenomena may also occur in the reference interval with higher probability and intensity on some rivers in the following hydrographic basins: Doabra, Beltag and Tocila (tributaries of the Moldavia river).

Also, by Monday, at 00:00, important hydrological phenomena will occur on rivers in the following hydrographic basins: Suceava - upper basin, Moldova - upper upstream basin S.H. Campulung Moldovenesc and on some rivers in the upper basin of the Moldovita River (Suceava County).