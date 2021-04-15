Inoculation without appointment with AstraZeneca kicks off starting Friday

Starting with Friday, people who want to receive the COVID shot can get immunized with the Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) serum without appointment in the national platform, announces the RO Vaccinare portal, agerpres.ro confirms.

"In order to facilitate access to vaccination, in the centers where the Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine is administered and where there are vacancies, the vaccination of those who opt for this type of vaccine will be allowed by coming directly to the vaccination center, without the need for registration on the platform, in compliance with the other procedures and instructions," informs the vaccination platform, through a post on Facebook.

Specialists recommend that the population check the availability of places on the existing interactive map on the national vaccination information platform, go to the center where places are available with an identity document and ensure that they have no symptoms associated with COVID.

"Vaccination will be carried out within the inoculation capacity of the center," the source said.