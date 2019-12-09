INS: 1pct growth in average gross nominal earnings in October

The average gross nominal earnings increased in October compared to September by 1 per cent, up to 5,090 lei, while the average net nominal earnings increased by 1.1 per cent, shows data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

The highest value of the average net nominal earnings were registered in the information technology services activities (including IT services activities) sector - of 7,118 lei, and the lowest in manufacture of wearing apparel (1,801 lei).The most significant increases in the average net nominal earnings were registered in October, as follows: by 9.8 per cent in the computer, electronic and optical products manufacturing sector, respectively between 3 per cent and 5.5 per cent in the metallurgical industry, other transportation manufacturing, manufacture of electrical equipment, water transport, financial brokerage (except insurance and pension funds), research and development.On the other hand, in October, the decreases in the average net earnings compared with the previous month were determined by occasional bonuses, payments in kind and other allowances, amounts from the net profit and other funds (including value tickets) granted in the September 2019. Also, the decreases in average net earnings were caused by production failures or lower receipts (depending on contracts/projects), as well as by hiring in some economic activities of staff with lower-than-average earnings.The INS data show that in the extraction of crude oil and natural gas sector was recorded a decrease of 19.4 per cent in the average net earnings, and of 17.6 per cent in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products.At the same time, significant decreases in the same segment of the average net earnings were recorded in the manufacture of tobacco products, editing activities, film production, video and television programs production, sound recording and music publishing activities (including programming and broadcasting activities), mining support service activities (between 3 and 8 per cent) and in auxiliary activities for financial brokerage, insurance and pension funds, manufacture of beverages, real estate transactions (between 1.5 and 2.5 per cent).In the budgetary sector, there was an increase in the average net earnings compared with the previous month in education (+ 3.8 per cent, as a result of granting the amounts representing the hourly payment of teachers), in public administration (+ 1.3 per cent), in health and social assistance (+ 0.8 per cent), respectively.