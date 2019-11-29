INS: 2.1pct drop in the number of building authorizations for residential buildings, in Jan-Oct

The number of building authorizations for residential buildings decreased by 2.1 per cent, in the first ten months of the year, compared with the same period of the previous year, reaching almost 36,000, according to the data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

The statistics showed that, between January 1 and October 31, decreases were recorded in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (-816 permits), West (-501), South-Muntenia (-102) and North-East (-27).On the other hand, increases were registered in the development regions: South-East (+397 new authorizations), Centre (+101), South-West Oltenia (+95) and North-West (+69).The INS data also revealed that, in October, compared with the same period in 2018, there was recorded an increase in the number of building authorizations issued for residential buildings (+31), as showed by the following development regions: South- East (+46), North-West (+30), South-West Oltenia (+29), North-East (+23) and South-Muntenia (+7). Decreases were recorded in the Bucharest-Ilfov (-64 permits), West (-36) and Centre (-4) regions.At the same time, in October 2019 against September 2019, 3,736 building authorizations were issued for residential buildings, of which 65.5 per cent are in the rural area.By regions, decreases were recorded in the number of building authorizations in the following development regions: South-West Oltenia (-54 permits), South- East (-52), North-East (-44), Center (-41) and South-Muntenia (-24), with an overall drop of 128 authorizations.On the opposite side of the scale, increases in the number of building authorizations issued for residential buildings were recorded in the development regions: West (+40 permits), North-West (+29) and Bucharest-Ilfov (+18).