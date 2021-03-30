INS: 3.1pct growth in the number of building permits for residential buildings, in February

The number of building permits issued for residential buildings increased by 3.1 per cent in February compared to the same month in 2020, but the total usable area decreased by 4.9 per cent, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics ( INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

By area, the increase in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings, in the reference period, was reflected in the following development regions: South-Muntenia (+76 permits), West (+60), North-West (+55), Centre (+24), Sud-Est (+8) and Bucharest-Ilfov (+1).

On the other hand, decreases were recorded in the North-East (-93 permits) and South-West Oltenia (-36) development regions.

At the same time, in February 2021 compared to February 2020, there was recorded a decrease by 1.9 per cent in the number of building permits issued for non-residential buildings, as well as a 57.9 per cent increase in the total usable area (+107,353 sqm), especially in the development regions: South-East (+56,135 sqm), North-West (+36,297 sqm), Bucharest - Ilfov (+29,040 sqm), North-East (+9,069 sqm) and Centre (+2,562 sqm). Decreases were recorded in the development regions: South-Muntenia (-9,606 sqm), West (-9,341 sqm) and Southwest Oltenia (-6,803 sqm).

According to the INS, in the second month of this year, compared to January 2021, 3,195 building permits were issued for residential buildings (+ 24.9pct), with a total usable area of 790,237 sqm (+ 20.2pct). Of the total building permits for residential buildings, 70.4pct were issued for the rural area.

Also, during the reference period, there is an increase in the usable area of building permits issued for non-residential buildings, of 2.9pct.

At the level of February 2021 there is an increase in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+637 permits), compared to the previous month, and in territorial profile the increase was noted in the development regions: South-Muntenia (+130 permits), North-East (+128), North-West (+111), West (+104), South-East (+90), South-West Oltenia (+82) and Center (+13). Instead, decreases were recorded in the Bucharest-Ilfov development region (-21).

INS data also show that, in February 2021, 513 permits were issued for the construction of non-residential buildings (+ 34.3pct), with a total usable area of 292,770 sqm (+ 2.9pct).

Compared to January, in February of the current year there was an increase (+8,159 sqm) of the usable area of building permits issued for non-residential buildings. By area, the growth was seen in: South-East (+37,766 sqm), North-West (+30,019 sqm), Bucharest-Ilfov (+11,022 sqm), North-East (+6,667 sqm) and South-Muntenia (+ 870). Decreases were registered in the following development regions: West (-57,502 sqm), Centre (-10,994 sqm) and Southwest Oltenia (-9,689 sqm).