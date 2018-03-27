INS: 5.228 million pensioners in 2017

The average number of pensioners dropped to 5.228 million in 2017, down 29,000 thousand people as compared to the previous year, while the overall ratio between the average number of state social insurance pensioners and the employees' number was 9 to 10, show data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Wednesday.

The average monthly pension was 1,069 lei, by 12.8 pct higher than the previous year, while the average pension under the public social security system stood at 1,026 lei, and the ratio between the average nominal net pension of state social insurance for old age with full contribution stage (without tax and without health insurance contribution) and the average net earnings was 52.8 pct (as compared to previous year's 53.3 pct).As regards the overall ratio of the average number of state social insurance pensioners and that of employees, there are significant discrepancies according to territorial profile, from merely 5 pensioners to 10 employees in Bucharest and Ilfov county, from 17 pensioners to 10 employees in southern Teleorman county, 16 to 10 in Giurgiu county and 15 to 10 in Vaslui county, INS specifies.The average state social insurance pension varied according to territorial profile, the gap between the maximum and minimum value exceeding 400 lei (825 lei in Botosani county, 827 in Giurgiu county, 850 in Vrancea county, as compared to 1,304 lei in Bucharest, 1,282 in Hunedoara county and 1,226 in Brasov county).The social insurance pensioners hold the largest share (99.9 pct) in the total number of pensioners. The state social insurance pensioners represent 89.5 pct of the total social security benefits.By categories of pensions, the number of old age pensioners held the largest share (76 pct) within the number of social insurance pensioners. The anticipated and partial anticipated categories of pensioners represented 1.9 pct.The total number of beneficiaries of the Government's Emergency Ordinance No.6/2009 on the establishment of the guaranteed minimum social pension (currently social benefits) was of 828,500 people, of whom: 660,200 in the public social security system (representing 14.1 percent of all pensioners in this category); 160,300 people from the former farmers' pension system, representing 42.7 percent of the total, and 8,000 people from the military, accounting for 4.8 percent of this category's overall number.

