INS: Average number of pensioners down 7,000 in Q1; Average monthly pension 1,423 lei

The average number of pensions in the public system reached 4.67 million, by 1,000 higher than in the previous quarter.The average monthly pension (determined based on the value of the pensions of all categories of pensioners - social insurance, disability, successor etc. - paid by the pension houses) accounted for 1,423 lei, up 0.8 per cent against the previous quarter.The average state social insurance pension was 1,374 lei and the ration between the net nominal average state insurance pension for age limit with complete contribution (without tax and the health contribution) and the net average salary gain accounted for 50.8 per cent (compared with 51.1 per cent in the previous quarter).The index of the real average pension compared with the previous quarter calculated as a ration between the index of the nominal pension for the calculation of the real pension and the consumer price index was 99.5 per cent.Compared with the first quarter of the previous year, in the first three months of this year, the average number of pensions dropped by 47,000 persons and the one of the category belonging to the social state insurance dropped by 10.000 persons.The average monthly pension and the average state insurance pension increased by 16 per cent against the same quarter last year and by 16.3 per cent, respectively.