INS: Coal production fell by more than 37% in first seven months of 2020

Romania's net coal production totaled 1.357 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in the first seven months of 2020, by 37.1% (800,200 toe), lower than in similar period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

During the mentioned period, Romania imported 226,200 toe of net coal, by 198,500 toe (46.7%) less than the quantity imported in January - July 2019.

The main primary energy resources between January 1 and July 31, 2020 totaled 17.7 million toe, down 2.647 million compared to the same period last year.

Domestic production amounted to 10.322 million tonnes, down by 1.472 million toe, and import was 7.383 million toe.