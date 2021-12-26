INS: Coal production goes up by 18.6% during first 10 months of 2021; imports go up by 11.9%

Romania's net coal production totalled, during the first 10 months of this year, 2.69 million tons of oil equivalent, being 18.6% (421,800 tep) larger than the one in the similar period of 2020, according to the centralized data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

During the mentioned period, Romania imported 378,900 tep net coal, with 40,200 tep (11.9%) more than the imported quantity last year, during the same interval.

The National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) estimated for this year a coal production of 3,020 million tep, going up by 9.9% from 2020, and imports of 370,000 tep, dropping by 12.1%. For 2022, CNSP forecasts a production of 2.935 million tep, dropping by 2.8% and imports of 270,000 tep, dropping by 27%.

According to the National Energy Strategy, total production of coal will go down from 32 TWh in 2030, to 12 TWH in 2050, continuing the tendency of diminishing coal in the energy mix (45 TWh, in 2020).

For the year 2030, the model results in the Optimum Scenario shows that coal produced energy will register a slight drop, from 15.8 TWh and will have a ratio of 20.6%. AGERPRES